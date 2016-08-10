FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Terraform Power files non timely 10-Q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc

* Delay in filing 10-Q due to need to complete steps,tasks necessary to finalize co's financial statements,other disclosures

* Sees results for quarter ended June 30 to be different due to increase by 1.1 gw of co's fleet of renewable energy facilities from June 30 2015

* Sees results for quarter ended June 30 to be different due to increased expenses, in particular costs of external advisors

* Files non timely 10-Q

* Expects results of its operations for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2016 to be different from the corresponding period in 2015 Source: (bit.ly/2b4H8dZ ) Further company coverage:

