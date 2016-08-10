BRIEF-Terraform Power files non timely 10-Q

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc
* Delay in filing 10-Q due to need to complete steps,tasks necessary to finalize co's financial statements,other disclosures
* Sees results for quarter ended June 30 to be different due to increase by 1.1 gw of co's fleet of renewable energy facilities from June 30 2015
* Sees results for quarter ended June 30 to be different due to increased expenses, in particular costs of external advisors
* Files non timely 10-Q
* Expects results of its operations for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2016 to be different from the corresponding period in 2015 Source: (bit.ly/2b4H8dZ ) Further company coverage: