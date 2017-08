Aug 10 (Reuters) - Paragon Offshore PLC

* Executed an amendment to amended plan support agreement supporting a revised plan of reorganization with 100 pct of lenders

* Paragon Offshore announces binding support of revised restructuring plan

* 100 pct of revolver lenders support revised restructuring plan

* Paragon Offshore PLC says 69 pct of bondholders support revised restructuring plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: