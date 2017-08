Aug 10 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA :

* Finalizes agreement with Cagliari Calcio to sell player Mauricio Isla (Mauricio Anibal Isla Isla) for 4 million euros ($4.47 million)

* The economic effect is positive for about 0.7 million euros Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)