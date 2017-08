BRIEF-Willis Lease Finance files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Willis Lease Finance Corp

* Willis Lease Finance Corp - NT10-Q

* Says does not believe that accounting issues have a material impact on previously, reported financial results

* Says files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

* Co determined in Q2 it hadn't properly applied GAAP principles when accounting for some equipment purchased in some financial statements

* Willis Lease Finance Corp says co is in process of performing incremental analysis to evaluate whether there has been a material departure from GAAP

* Previously did not identify,account for maintenance right assets,liabilities associated with acquisition of equipment with in-place leases