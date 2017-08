Aug 10 (Reuters) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd

* Quarterly average production of 39,513 boe/d and operating costs of $3.45 per boe

* Sees estimated 2016 Q4 average production 62,000-63,000 boe/d

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd sees estimated 2016 net capital expenditures $145 million

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.09