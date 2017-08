Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kura Oncology Inc :

* Kura Oncology reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Net loss for Q2 of 2016 was $6.7 million, or $0.36 per share

* Says IND Submission For Erk Inhibitor, Ko-947, is anticipated in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)