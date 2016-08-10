FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants sees FY 2017 revenue $80 mln-$84 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants sees FY 2017 revenue $80 mln-$84 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Good Times Restaurants Inc

* Good times restaurants reports q3 results

* Owned bad daddy's restaurants increased 3.6% for quarter

* Says 2016 total revenue estimates assume same store sales for balance of year of approximately -1% to -2% for good times

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $80 million to $84 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $18.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $87.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Good times restaurants inc says total revenues increased 40% to $18,066,000 for quarter and increased 60% to $47,222,000 for year

* Sees fy revenue about $64.3 million to $64.5 million

* Good times restaurants inc says 2017 total revenue estimates assume same store sales of approximately +1% to +2% for good times

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.04

* Fy2016 revenue view $66.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.