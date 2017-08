Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sienna Senior Living Inc :

* Sienna Senior Living Inc says qtrly overall same property net operating income up 5.2%

* Qtrly OFFO per share $0.300

* Qtrly AFFO per share $0.353

* Q2 FFO per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S