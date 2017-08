Aug 10 (Reuters) - Northern Power Systems Corp

* Says Troy Patton will no longer be chief executive officer, effective immediately

* Says Ciel Caldwell will assume leadership of Northern Power as president and chief operating officer

* Says Troy Patton will remain a member of company's board of directors

* As part of transition board has decided to eliminate office of chief executive and form office of president and COO