BRIEF-Patriot National Bancorp says Michael Carrazza to serve as interim CEO

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Patriot National Bancorp Inc

* On aug 4, kenneth neilson delivered notice of his resignation as ceo and president of patriot and patriot bank

* On aug 10, board appointed peter cureau to serve as interim coo and president , effective as of august 19, 2016

* Michael carrazza, current chairman of board to serve as interim ceo, effective as of august 19, 2016

* Patriot bank retained kaplan partners to assist with search for a permanent chief executive officer