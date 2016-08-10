FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Patriot National Bancorp says Michael Carrazza to serve as interim CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Patriot National Bancorp Inc

* On aug 4, kenneth neilson delivered notice of his resignation as ceo and president of patriot and patriot bank

* On aug 10, board appointed peter cureau to serve as interim coo and president , effective as of august 19, 2016

* Michael carrazza, current chairman of board to serve as interim ceo, effective as of august 19, 2016

* Patriot bank retained kaplan partners to assist with search for a permanent chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
