a year ago
BRIEF-Emerge Energy files for non-timely 10-Q
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Emerge Energy files for non-timely 10-Q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Emerge Energy Services Lp :

* Amendment to credit agreement would materially affect financial statements presented in qtrly report, disclosures in qtrly report

* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

* In advanced discussions to obtain an amendment to restructure the credit agreement dated June 27, 2014

* Expects to have amendment in place upon closing the sale of our fuel business in the third quarter of 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2bhdPIl) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
