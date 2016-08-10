BRIEF-Emerge Energy files for non-timely 10-Q

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Emerge Energy Services Lp :

* Amendment to credit agreement would materially affect financial statements presented in qtrly report, disclosures in qtrly report

* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

* In advanced discussions to obtain an amendment to restructure the credit agreement dated June 27, 2014

* Expects to have amendment in place upon closing the sale of our fuel business in the third quarter of 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2bhdPIl) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)