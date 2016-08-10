FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc sees 2016 capital expenditure budget $17.2 mln, of which $13.6 mln had been expended to June 30, 2016
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc sees 2016 capital expenditure budget $17.2 mln, of which $13.6 mln had been expended to June 30, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Total Energy Services Inc

* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q2 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.14

* Total Energy Services Inc says 2016 capital expenditure budget is $17.2 million, of which $13.6 million had been expended to June 30, 2016

* Total Energy Services Inc qtrly revenue $ 43.9 million, down 39 percent

* Total Energy Services Inc sees 2016 capital expenditure budget $17.2 million, of which $13.6 million had been expended to June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

