a year ago
August 11, 2016 / 1:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Greenfields petroleum greenfields petroleum corporation announces loan restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Greenfields Petroleum Corp

* Greenfields petroleum corporation announces loan restructuring

* Under amendment,loan principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest originally due december 31, 2015, will be converted to principal

* Co to issue to lender up to 1.2 million shares for each $1 million of any additional advance provided by lender within specified period of time

* Says pursuant to amendment, maturity date under loan agreement will be extended until march 31, 2018

* Says company will issue to lender up to 2,220,000 common shares in co for each $1,000,000 of restructure amount Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
