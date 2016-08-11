FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Delphi Energy qtrly loss per share $0.12
August 11, 2016 / 2:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Delphi Energy qtrly loss per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Delphi Energy Corp

* Qtrly loss per share $0.12

* Delphi Energy reports second quarter 2016 results

* Production capability for Q2 of 2016 increased five percent to 8,200 boe/d, up from 7,810 boe/d in Q2 of 2015

* Q2 FFO shr C$0.03

* Provided guidance for second half of 2016 and updated its full year guidance for 2016

* More active second half of 2016 with net capital expenditures of $21.0 to $26.0 mln compared to $11.9 mln in first half of 2016

* Average and exit rate production volumes as well as cash flow expectations have been revised upward for second half of 2016

* Sees 2H 2016 average production 8,500 - 9,000 boe/d; sees FY 2016 average production 7,700-8000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
