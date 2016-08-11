FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-KBC Groep Q2 net profit beats estimates
August 11, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-KBC Groep Q2 net profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - KBC Groep NV :

* Q2 total income 1.89 billion euros ($2.11 billion) versus 1.81 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q2 net interest income 1.07 billion euros versus 1.06 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q2 net profit 721 million euros versus 603 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q2 non-life insurance (before reinsurance) 141 million euros versus 155 million euros year ago

* Q2 life insurance (before reinsurance) loss of 38 million euros versus loss of 51 million euros year ago

* Q2 total assets under management stood at 207 billion euros

* The one - off gain on the sale of our visa europe shareholding added to the result

* Year-To-Date cost of credit amounted to 0.07% of our loan portfolio

* Operating expenses amounted to 904 million euros for the second quarter of 2016, which is a significant reduction on their level in the previous quarter (-24 pct)

* Starting this year, and barring exceptional or unforeseen circumstances, KBC will pay each year - an interim dividend of 1 euro per share in November of the accounting year

* Starting this year, and barring exceptional or unforeseen circumstances, KBC will pay each year - a final dividend after the annual shareholders' meeting

* Brexit will have a negative effect on the economic recovery in the euro area; it will emphasise main source of fragility, i.e. the relative weakness of investment growth

* Expect the remainder of 2016 to be a year of sustained economic growth in both the euro area and the US

* Economic growth in the euro area and the US will be somewhat lower than in 2015 and is expected to accelerate again in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
