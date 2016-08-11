FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Aegon Q2 underlying earnings before tax miss Reuters poll
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 11, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aegon Q2 underlying earnings before tax miss Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Aegon NV :

* Q2 net loss of 385 million euros ($429.81 million) due to book loss on divestment of UK annuity book and fair value items

* Q2 sales 2.77 billion euros versus 2.34 billion euros year ago

* Q2 underlying earnings before tax 435 million euros versus 476 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q2 net loss 385 million euros versus loss of 328 million euros in Reuters poll

* Maintains solid capital ratio despite volatile markets in q2 2016

* Interim dividend increases 8 pct to 0.13 euro per share; intention to neutralize dilutive effect of stock dividend

* Solvency II ratio increased to an estimated 158 pct, as capital generation and management actions, including uk annuity book divestment, offset adverse market impacts

* The company's geographic footprint in the U.S. is under evaluation

* In U.S. Aegon is also exploring the sale of non-core legal entities that would bring greater simplification and enhance returns. Source text for Eikon: aegon.me/2aCxJxR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.