BRIEF-Glencore H1 zinc output down 31 percent
August 11, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Glencore H1 zinc output down 31 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc :

* H1 production, as expected, was down period-on-period in commodities where we previously announced

* H1 own sourced copper production of 703,000 tonnes was 4 pct down on H1 2015

* Glencore's H1 share of oil production was 4.4 million barrels, a decrease of 18 pct from h1 2015

* H1 own sourced zinc production of 506,500 tonnes was 31 pct lower than h1 2015

* H1 own sourced nickel production of 57,100 tonnes was a 17 pct improvement over h1 2015

* H1 coal production of 58.8 million tonnes was 14 pct lower than h1 2015

* H1 agricultural products processed / produced 6.4 million tonnes, a 43 pct increase than h1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

