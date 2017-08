Aug 11 (Reuters) - Bactiguard Holding AB :

* During Q2 total of about 110,000 (58,000) BIP products were delivered

* Q2 revenue 33.8 million Swedish crowns ($4 million) versus 28.5 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 2.4 million crowns versus loss 8.4 million crowns year ago

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4628 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)