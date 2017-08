Aug 11 (Reuters) - Heathrow

* Heathrow welcomed a record 7.44 million passengers in July (up 2.1 pct over previous July)

* Cargo volumes grew 2.6 pct in July, with strong growth to Turkey (+9.4%), China (+9%) and Latin America (+4%)

* Passenger volumes were strong to Middle East & Central Asia (+13.1%), Mexico (+13%) and China (+9%) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)