BRIEF-Grainger says performance in sales in line with management expectations

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Grainger Plc :

* Update on trading for ten months to 31 July 2016

* Says 91 mln stg of revenue from sales of vacant properties over period (July 2015: 81 mln stg)

* Says sales pipeline of 188 mln stg (July 2015: 172 mln stg)

* Says started construction of our 100 mln stg Clippers Quay Scheme in Salford (614 homes)

* Says continued high levels of demand for UK private rented sector homes (PRS), with good lettings and levels of rental growth