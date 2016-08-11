FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen Q4 adjusted EBIT swings to profit of DKK 6 mln
August 11, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen Q4 adjusted EBIT swings to profit of DKK 6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen A/S :

* Q4 revenue was flat compared to Q4 last year (negative 1 per cent in local currency)

* Q4 2015/16 adjusted EBIT 6 million Danish crowns ($900,000) versus loss 53 million crowns year ago

* Q4 of 2015/16 showed continued strong growth in B&O play , which grew by 40 per cent driven by new product launches and continued expansion of retail network

* Says in 2016/17 key focus will be to continue the growth of B&O play

* 2016/17 revenue for the group is expected to grow compared to 2015/16

* 2016/17 EBITDAC is expected to improve compared to EBITDAC of 14 million crowns in underlying business in 2015/16 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6603 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

