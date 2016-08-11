BRIEF-Solar Q2 EBITA up at DKK 57 million

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Solar A/S :
* Q2 revenue 2.81 billion Danish crowns ($421.9 million) versus 2.67 billion crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITA 57 million crowns versus 48 million crowns year ago
* Will launch a new buy-back programme on 16 august 2016
* Outlook for 2016 remains unchanged
* MAG45 acquisition's impact on 2016 revenue is expected to be in range of 310 million crowns but limited on EBITA
* Says expects neither market nor organic revenue growth in 2016
* Expects EBITA to remain at 2015 levels less positive one-off of 9 million crowns from change in pension plans in the Netherlands in 2015
