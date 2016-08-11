BRIEF-PageGroup says H1 gross profit up 6.5 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - PageGroup Plc :

* Half-year results for period ended June 30 2016

* Says group gross profit up 3.6 pct to 299.2 mln stg at constant exchange rates

* Says strongest growth in EMEA up 12.0 pct

* Says H1 operating profit increased 12.1 pct to 47.1 mln stg

* Says interim dividend up 4.2 pct to 3.75 pence per share, totalling 11.6 mln stg

* Says remain mindful of ongoing macro-economic uncertainty in UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)