a year ago
BRIEF-Constantin Medien H1 EBIT up at 11.0 million euros
August 11, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Constantin Medien H1 EBIT up at 11.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien AG :

* H1 group sales of media company stood at 264.0 million euros, an increase of 34.9 percent against same period last year (hy1 2015: 195.7 million euros)

* Expectations for 2016 full-year unchanged

* H1 group net profit increased by 1.2 million euros to 1.0 million euros

* H1 profit from operations (EBIT) increased to 11.0 million euros after 9.7 million euros in same period last year (+13.4 percent). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
