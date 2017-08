Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

* "decided to significantly write-down our alberta assets in q2 of 2016"

* "now expect that economic uncertainty and weakness in alberta office sector may be prolonged"

* Qtrly ffo per share $0.65

* Q2 FFO per share view c$0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Trust recorded fair value loss of $675.3 million and $748.4 million respectively, for three, six months ended june 30