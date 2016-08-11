FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AFG Arbonia Forster H1 revenue at CHF 459.0 million, up 8 pct
August 11, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AFG Arbonia Forster H1 revenue at CHF 459.0 million, up 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG :

* H1 group revenue stood at 459.0 million Swiss francs ($471.06 million), an 8.0 pct increase, 2.3 pct in adjusted terms, on the previous year (425.1 million francs)

* H1 EBITDA increased to 27.3 million francs (23.3 million francs in adjusted terms)

* H1 EBIT at 5.7 million francs or 4.2 million francs in adjusted terms (first half year of 2015: - 125.4 million francs or - 2.9 million francs adjusted for one-time effects)

* Group loss of - 3.5 million francs (first half year of 2015: - 132.6 million francs) for the first half of 2016

* For the overall year of 2016 AFG is reckoning on a net revenue in the ballpark of 1 billion francs and an accordingly higher EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9744 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

