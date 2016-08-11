BRIEF-GN Store Nord Q2 EBITA DKK 345 million; below expectations

Aug 11 (Reuters) - GN Store Nord A/S :
* Q2 revenue 2.25 billion Danish crowns ($337.8 million) (Reuters poll 2.18 billion crowns)
* Q2 EBITA 345 million crowns (Reuters poll 352 million crowns)
* Financial guidance for 2016 is confirmed
* GN Hearing confirms its 2016 guidance of organic growth of around 6 percent and EBITA of around 1.20 billion crowns
* GN Audio confirms its 2016 guidance of organic growth of 7-10 percent and EBITA of around 590 million crowns
Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6606 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)