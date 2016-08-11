FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GN Store Nord Q2 EBITA DKK 345 million; below expectations
August 11, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GN Store Nord Q2 EBITA DKK 345 million; below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - GN Store Nord A/S :

* Q2 revenue 2.25 billion Danish crowns ($337.8 million) (Reuters poll 2.18 billion crowns)

* Q2 EBITA 345 million crowns (Reuters poll 352 million crowns)

* Financial guidance for 2016 is confirmed

* GN Hearing confirms its 2016 guidance of organic growth of around 6 percent and EBITA of around 1.20 billion crowns

* GN Audio confirms its 2016 guidance of organic growth of 7-10 percent and EBITA of around 590 million crowns

Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6606 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

