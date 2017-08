Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sandnes Sparebank :

* Q2 pre-tax profit 106.9 million Norwegian crowns ($12.91 million) versus 3.0 million crowns year ago

* Q2 loan losses 19.9 million crowns versus 15.5 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net interest income 116.4 million crowns versus 111.0 million crowns year ago

* Objective of total group costs for 2016 of 290 million crowns, is maintained Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2791 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)