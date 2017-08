Aug 11 (Reuters) - ASBISc Enterprises PLC :

* H1 revenue $497.4 million versus $527.2 million year ago

* H1 net profit $613,895 versus a loss of $19.3 million a year ago

* Knowing H1 results, management expects much better H2, so far results in line with FY 2016 financial forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)