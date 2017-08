Aug 11 (Reuters) - Aurelius AG :

* H1 consolidated revenues up 50 percent to 1,346.7 million euros ($1.50 billion)

* H1 operating EBITDA reached 47.7 million euros despite sale of several profitable group subsidiaries and shows continuing positive performance of existing group entities (H1 2015: 62.6 million euros)