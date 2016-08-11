FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lotto24 H1 revenues up 51.3 pct at 9.2 million euros
August 11, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lotto24 H1 revenues up 51.3 pct at 9.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Lotto24 AG :

* H1 billings rose by 35.0 pct to 84.5 million euros ($94.32 million) (prior year: 62.6 million euros)

* H1 revenues up by as much as 51.3 pct to 9.2 million euros (prior year: 6.1 million euros)

* In 2016 expects increase in billings of 25 pct to 30 pct and a slight year-on-year improvement in gross margin. According to company expectations, losses will be lower than in previous year with regard to both ebit and net result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
