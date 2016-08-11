FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scout24 H1 group revenues up 14.2 pct to 215.9 million euros
August 11, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Scout24 H1 group revenues up 14.2 pct to 215.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Scout24 AG :

* Full year 2016 targets confirmed with margins now expected at high end of range

* Group revenues for first six months increased by 14.2 pct to 215.9 million euros ($240.97 million) (H1 2015: 189.1 million euros)

* H1 group ordinary operating EBITDA was up 14.6 pct to 109.4 million euros, representing a margin of 50.7 pct

* H1 net income attributable to parent company owners amounted to 29.5 million euros in reporting period (H1 2015: 40.3 million euros) Source text - bit.ly/2bgZn19 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
