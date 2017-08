Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ferratum Oyj :

* H1 year-on-year revenue up 41.4 percent to 70.4 million euros ($78.59 million) (H1 2015: 49.8 million euros)

* H1 EBIT rose by 60.2 percent to 10.1 million euros (H1 2015: 6.3 million euros)