a year ago
BRIEF-Solar buys Norwegian training business Euro Business School
August 11, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Solar buys Norwegian training business Euro Business School

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Solar A/S :

* Has acquired training business and consultancy Euro Business School, which generated revenue of about 45 million Danish crowns ($6.8 million) in 2015

* 2016 outlook remains unchanged

* Plans to merge Solar's current training activities (Solar School) in Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Netherlands into EBS during the autumn of 2016 with the changes taking full effect from Jan. 1, 2017

* Combined training business will operate under name Scandinavian Technology Institute

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6612 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

