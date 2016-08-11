FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DVB Bank H1 net interest income up at 124.5 mln euros
August 11, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-DVB Bank H1 net interest income up at 124.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - DVB Bank SE :

* H1 net fee and commission income rose by 8.0%, from 52.3 million euros to 56.5 million euros

* H1 net interest income increased by 34.6%, from 92.5 million euros to 124.5 million euros

* Net income before taxes of 14.1 million euros(previous year: 75.7 million euros) for first six months of 2016

* Continue to assess 2016 financial year with cautious optimism, and are endeavouring to achieve consolidated net income that should approach previous year's level

* DVB's common equity Tier 1 ratio as at June 30, 2016 was 12.6% (Dec. 31, 2015: 16.3 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
