Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ecotel Communication AG :

* Q2 consolidated revenue grows by 5.4 million to 29.2 million euros ($32.60 million)

* Q2 EBITDA with special effects: 1.6 million euros (previous year: 1.8 million euros)

* Company confirms forecast and continues to expect revenue of 95 - 105 million euros and EBITDA in corridor of 7.0 - 8.5 million euros for current financial year 2016 ($1 = 0.8956 euros)