Aug 11 (Reuters) - DDM Holding AG :

* Q2 EBITDA 4.6 million euros ($5.1 million) versus 2.3 million euros year ago

* Q2 net collections 6.0 million euros versus 3.5 million euros year ago

* Says continues to see strong growth in pipeline of portfolios for sale across its region Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8959 euros)