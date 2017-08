Aug 11 (Reuters) - Haci Omer Sabanci Holding As :

* Keeps 2016 sales growth outlook at 10 percent- 15 percent

* Lowers its 2016 energy group sales growth to 5 percent- 10 percent from 10 percent- 15 percent

* Upgrades combined EBITDA growth outlook to 45 percent - 50 percent from 45 percent-55 percent

