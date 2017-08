Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 SMN :

* Q2 net income 460 million Norwegian crowns ($55.5 million) versus 430 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net interest income 472 million crowns versus 467 million crowns year ago

* Q2 loan losses 118 million crowns versus 35 million crowns year ago

* Still expects overall 2016 loan losses in region of 450 million - 500 million crowns

