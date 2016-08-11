FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alior Bank CEO sees more banks put up for sale in Poland
August 11, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alior Bank CEO sees more banks put up for sale in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Poland’s Alior Bank :

* The chief executive of Alior Bank, Wojciech Sobieraj, said on Thursday he expects more banks to be put up for sale in Poland due to Britain’s decision to exit the EU, European stress tests, problems in the Italian banking sector and low interest rates that put banks’ results under pressure.

* “There are too many of banks (in Poland) and there will be consolidation starting from the last quarter,” Sobieraj told reporters.

* He also said that one may expect new banking players as well as banks already present in Poland to take part in the sector’s consolidation.

* Sobieraj said that Alior Bank plans no takeovers abroad and is focused on the Polish market.

* Alior Bank acquired Bank BPH from U.S. General Electric earlier this year. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

