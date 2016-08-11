FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 11, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stellar Capital says to buy Amecor in a 267.6 mln rand deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Stellar Capital Partners Ltd :

* Stellar has submitted a letter to board of directors of Amecor on Aug. 10 2016, in terms of which Stellar, or a subsidiary of Stellar, has offered to acquire all Amecor ordinary shares

* Pursuant to implementation of scheme, Amecor will be delisted from Johannesburg Stock Exchange

* Each Amecor shareholder will receive a cash consideration of 3.80 rand per Amecor share

* Cash consideration results in a premium of 2.70 pct to closing share price of an Amecor share as at day before this announcement

* Confirms that it has sufficient authorised share capital to fulfil its obligations in terms of share consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
