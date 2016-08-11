FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Fidelity National replaces existing credit agreement
August 11, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fidelity National replaces existing credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Information Services Inc :

* Entered into a sixth amendment and restatement agreement dated as of august 10, 2016 to credit facility amendment

* Credit agreement replaced with new revolving credit commitments in amount of $3.0 billion maturing on august 10, 2021

* Term loan outstanding under existing credit agreement, which had a remaining principal balance of $600 million, was repaid in full

* Existing credit agreement in amount of $3.0 billion that are scheduled to mature on december 18, 2019 are terminated and replaced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

