Aug 11 (Reuters) - Schouw & Co A/S :

* Q2 revenue 3.37 billion Danish crowns ($504.77 million) versus 3.10 billion crowns year ago

* Q2 EBIT 215 million crowns versus 151 million crowns year ago

* 2016 EBIT guidance raised by 35 million crowns to range of 845-935 million crowns

* Maintains its guidance of full-year 2016 revenue of approximately 14.1 billion crowns