a year ago
BRIEF-Crescent Point Energy Qtrly adjusted EPS $0.03
August 11, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Crescent Point Energy Qtrly adjusted EPS $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp :

* Qtrly loss per share $0.45

* Remain on track to achieve annual production guidance and plan to exit year with production of approximately 165,000 boe/d

* Fy capital expenditures budget, excluding land and net property acquisitions and dispositions, remains unchanged at $950 million

* Has 50 percent of its natural gas production hedged for remainder of 2016 at a weighted average price of cdn $3.31 per gj

* Achieved quarterly production of 167,218 boe/d in q2 2016

* Crescent point expects to revisit its budget, along with its current production guidance of 165,000 boe/d, in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

