Aug 11 (Reuters) - Napec Inc :

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Qtrly revenues $77.8 million versus $82.1 million

* As at June 30, 2016, Napec's backlog stood at $417.0 million.

* Napec Inc Reports results for the second quarter of 2016