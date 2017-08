Aug 11 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp:

* Intends to issue senior debentures exchangeable for Time Warner Inc common stock in a private offering

* Debentures will be exchangeable at option of holders

* Upon exchange of debentures, liberty may deliver time warner stock, cash or a combination of time warner common stock and cash

* Expects to use net proceeds of offering to provide additional funds for operations