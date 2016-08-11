FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PPL expects to reiterate 2016 forecast of reported earnings
August 11, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PPL expects to reiterate 2016 forecast of reported earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - PPL Corp :

* Expects to reiterate its 2016 forecast of reported earnings of $2.43 to $2.63 per share

* Expects to reiterate 2017 earnings forecast of $2.05 to $2.25 per share with a midpoint of $2.15 per share

* Expects to reiterate 2016 forecast of ongoing earnings of $2.25 to $2.45 per share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees compound annual earnings per share growth rate of 5% to 6% from 2017 to 2020

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2bhKRpX) Further company coverage:

