BRIEF-Biocept expands distribution of liquid biopsy tests to Philippines

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Biocept Inc :

* Biocept expands distribution of liquid biopsy tests to the Philippines

* Additional terms of transaction were not disclosed

* All diagnostic testing services under agreement will be performed in Biocept's San Diego-based CLIA-certified laboratory

* Enters into agreement with Harlephil Ventures

* Harlephil Ventures, Inc to have responsibility for sales, marketing, distribution, and reimbursement of company's liquid biopsy platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: