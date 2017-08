Aug 11 (Reuters) - Your Image Sa

* Its shareholders resolve to change company name to VARSAV VR SA

* Plans capital increase in form of private placement for maximum of 1.1 million zlotys ($288,335.52) by issue of new series E and new series F shares