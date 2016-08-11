FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Nestlé South Africa says not issued recall of any product
August 11, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nestlé South Africa says not issued recall of any product

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Nestle South Africa

* Is aware of recent messages that are being circulated on whatsapp

* Messages alleging co is asking consumers to return 'banana baby food' products expiring in 2017 because they may contain glass

* This is an erroneous message that has been circulating since 2011 following a precautionary recall of one batch of a specific product in france in 2011

* "We would like to advise public that this is not true as Nestlé South Africa has not issued a recall of any product"

* Nestlé South Africa does not package any of its baby food products in glass packaging

